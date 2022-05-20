Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,189,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.22% of Aramark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 257,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aramark by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

