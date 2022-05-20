Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1,011.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,432 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.44. 3,015,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

