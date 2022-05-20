Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 6,860 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 127,899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 200,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

NYSE COF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. 2,584,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

