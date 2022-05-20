Cibc World Markets Corp Has $28.12 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,192 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $28,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

