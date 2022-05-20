Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 564.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,327 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $75.13. 6,925,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

