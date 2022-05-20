Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.25. 1,086,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,698. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.34.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

