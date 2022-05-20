Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293,764 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

