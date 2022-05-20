Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.27. 1,505,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.72. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $276.79 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

