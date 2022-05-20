CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Shares Down 5.4%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.43). Approximately 30,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 225,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.46).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.70. The company has a market capitalization of £19.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55.

Get CIP Merchant Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Adrian John Reginald Collins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.74), for a total value of £30,000 ($36,982.25).

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.