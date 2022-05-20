Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

CSCO stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 3,389,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

