Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

