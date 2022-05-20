Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS.

CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.09.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

