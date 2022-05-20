Citigroup Cuts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $23.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of LUNG opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33. Pulmonx has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $24,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $17,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

