Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

NYSE:C traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,293,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,606,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

