Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Clarus has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $789.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clarus by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.