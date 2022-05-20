Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.69

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 48888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The company has a market cap of $794.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

