CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $190.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

