CNA Financial Corp Acquires 20,966 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Janus International Group worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 694,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,443. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.