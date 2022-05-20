CNA Financial Corp Buys 2,940 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Erasca were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

ERAS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 533,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $704.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.59.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

