CNA Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

LTH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 421,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

