CNA Financial Corp Has $433,000 Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,876,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 139,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 621,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,987. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

