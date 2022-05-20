CNA Financial Corp Purchases 880 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

