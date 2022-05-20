CNA Financial Corp Sells 10,220 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. 1,991,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,668. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

