CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Shares Down 6.9%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 1,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Get CNP Assurances alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.