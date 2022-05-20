CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 359,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,396,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

