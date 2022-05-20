Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 500 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 500 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,105.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,146.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.