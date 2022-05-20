Cody Slater Purchases 5,900 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) Director Cody Slater bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.31 per share, with a total value of C$25,429.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,308,934.90.

Cody Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cody Slater bought 2,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$8,500.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Cody Slater bought 4,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.37 per share, with a total value of C$17,480.00.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.51 million. Research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

