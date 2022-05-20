Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Cognex also posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognex stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,357. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $92.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,893,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after buying an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

