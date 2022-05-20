Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.13) to €8.20 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. 26,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

