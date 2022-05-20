Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($145.83) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($181.25) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €160.44 ($167.13).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML stock opened at €115.35 ($120.16) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €119.36 and its 200 day moving average is €132.32. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($111.41) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($136.30).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.