Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,095,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 9,062,832 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.8% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 145,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 49.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

