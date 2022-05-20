Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,212 iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
IYLD stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.
