Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.