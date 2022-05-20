Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $26,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

