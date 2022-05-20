Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 16 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,272.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,565.83. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,233.25 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

