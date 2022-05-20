ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,421. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $108.30. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

