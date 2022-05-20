ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $57,145,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $105.02. 6,696,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,421. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.13. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

