CONTRACOIN Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $20.97 million and $76,343.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,328,400 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

