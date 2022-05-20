Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.35 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

