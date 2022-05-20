CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) to post $460.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.69 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $464.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 1,484,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,402. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About CoreCivic (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.