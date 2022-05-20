Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 2,600 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 361,866 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SunOpta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $5,638,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 34,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,174. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $739.14 million, a P/E ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 1.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.