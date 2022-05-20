Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.