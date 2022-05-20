Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $385,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. 1,090,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,376,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

