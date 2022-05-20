Cornerstone Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,337 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $194,012,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 752,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,572,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

