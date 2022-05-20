Cornerstone Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,455,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.77. 58,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,092. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

