Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 910.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,794 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after buying an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 9,359,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,178. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.54.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.