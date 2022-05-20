Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on CJREF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.51. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

