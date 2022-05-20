Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Rises 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales rose 12.6% during the month of April. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.11.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $422.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.79. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

