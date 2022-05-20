Covestor Ltd Buys New Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 5,117.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 657,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

