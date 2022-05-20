Covestor Ltd Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $163.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $229.32.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

